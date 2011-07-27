TLC Picks Up 'Say Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids' for Second Season

TLC has picked up

Say Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids for

an 18-episode second season, it was announced Wednesday.

The Say Yes to the Dress spinoff, which

follows bridal parties as they hunt for dresses at Atlanta's Bridals by Lori,

averaged 1.7 million P2+ viewers in its season one premiere episodes.

Say Yes to the Dress has spawned multiple spinoffs, including Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss and Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best. The series is produced by

NorthSouth Productions for TLC.