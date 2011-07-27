TLC Picks Up 'Say Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids' for Second Season
TLC has picked up
Say Yes to the Dress: Bridesmaids for
an 18-episode second season, it was announced Wednesday.
The Say Yes to the Dress spinoff, which
follows bridal parties as they hunt for dresses at Atlanta's Bridals by Lori,
averaged 1.7 million P2+ viewers in its season one premiere episodes.
Say Yes to the Dress has spawned multiple spinoffs, including Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Say Yes to the Dress: Big Bliss and Say Yes to the Dress: Randy Knows Best. The series is produced by
NorthSouth Productions for TLC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.