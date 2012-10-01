TLC Orders T-Boz Reality Series
Former TLC rapper Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins will be the subject
of a new reality series airing on the network of the same name.
TLC (the network) announced Monday it has ordered four
episodes of Totally T-Boz, to follow
Watkins as she returns to Los Angeles to try to restart her music career as a
solo artist. Since she last appeared on the charts in the 1990s, Watkins had a
daughter and recovered from a brain tumor, which required her to re-learn how
to walk and talk.
"Tionne dominated the charts for years, turning the group
TLC into household name, and her personal journey is as fascinating as her
professional one," said Amy Winter, GM, TLC. "This series will open the door
into T-Boz's struggles and successes, and the people who are there to support
her as she works to make her dreams come true all over again."
The series is produced by John Doe Media and is set for an
early 2013 premiere.
