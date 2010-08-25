TLC Orders ‘Sextuplets Take New York'

The Gosselins will no longer be the only family of sextuplets on TLC, as the network Wednesday announced the new reality series Sextuplets Take New York would join the lineup. The show will feature the Carpio family, whose 22-month-old four boys and two girls are said to be the first Latino sextuplets.

The eight-part series will follow the daily challenges of parents Victor and Digna as they raise sextuplets and their nine-year-old son in Queens, N.Y., facing financial struggle and the ongoing health concerns related to multiple births.

Sextuplets premieres Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The show, like Kate Plus 8, is produced by Figure 8 Films.