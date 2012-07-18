TLC Orders Series With Pete Rose

TLC has ordered a new reality series starring Pete Rose, one

of sports' most recognizable -- and controversial -- personalities.

The network has greenlit five episodes of Pete Rose and

Kiana Kim Family Project (working title), which will focus on the former

baseball star's engagement to his fiancée Kiana Kim. The series is produced by

Creature Films Inc. TLC has ordered five episodes to premiere in late fourth

quarter.

"Pete is one of sport's most controversial characters,

and his life is even more fascinating off the field as it was on," said

Amy Winter, GM, TLC. "This series will open the door into a very modern

family dynamic of trying to blend families when your kids are no longer

children, and when your private life is in the public spotlight."

After ending his career as baseball's all-time hits leader,

Rose was banned from the sport in 1989 for gambling on the game while he was a

manager for the Cincinnati Reds. He eventually admitted it in 2004.