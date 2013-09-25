TLC Orders Pair of Series About FLDS Church

TLC has ordered a pair of series centered around the controversial Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

Breaking the Faith and Escaping the Prophet will both document those who are trying to leave the church's compound. Breaking the Faith will follow several young men and women who have left and attempt to start new lives while Escaping the Prophet centers around former FLDS member Flora Jessup as she helps families leave the compound.

Breaking the Faith debuts Nov. 24 and Escaping the Prophet premieres in December. Each was ordered for six hour-long episodes.