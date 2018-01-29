TLC Orders New Seasons for All Four '90 Day Fiancé' Shows

TLC has greenlit all four of its 90 Day Fiancé shows to return this year. Flagship 90 Day Fiancé returns for a sixth season. Entering the U.S. with a K-1 visa, the couples featured on the show can either get married after 90 days, or return to their home countries.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returns for a third season. Having navigated through the visa process, the couples are married, but quickly realize that the honeymoon is over, according to TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days comes back for a second season. These stories begin before the K-1 visa process, and include the pairs meeting in person for the first time, and travelling to a foreign country they barely understand.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? returns for a second season on TLC Go. The show delves into the lives of 90 Day Fiancé couples that fans never got the chance to see past their “I do’s.”

The 90 Day Fiancé shows are produced by Sharp Entertainment for TLC.