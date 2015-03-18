TLC Orders More ‘Love, Lust or Run’

TLC has picked up Love, Lust or Run, a makeover series starring style guru Stacy London, for 26 more episodes. The newly greenlit batch will continue the first season and premiere in June.

The program, which focuses on creating more natural looks for the over-the-top women it features, is averaging 1.4 million viewers in its freshman season.

London previously hosted fellow makeover show What Not to Wear on the network for 10 years.