TLC Orders More 'Honey Boo Boo'

TLC has ordered additional episodes of its pop culture hit

reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The network has also greenlit three of what it is calling "HOLLAday"

specials for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Since premiering in early August, the Toddlers & Tiaras spinoff starring Alana "Honey Boo Boo Child"

Thompson and her self-proclaimed redneck family has averaged 2.3 million

viewers.

Its first half of season one ends Wednesday with a special one-hour episode

at 10 p.m.