TLC Orders More 'Honey Boo Boo'
TLC has ordered additional episodes of its pop culture hit
reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.
The network has also greenlit three of what it is calling "HOLLAday"
specials for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Since premiering in early August, the Toddlers & Tiaras spinoff starring Alana "Honey Boo Boo Child"
Thompson and her self-proclaimed redneck family has averaged 2.3 million
viewers.
Its first half of season one ends Wednesday with a special one-hour episode
at 10 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.