TLC Orders More ‘Honey Boo Boo'
TLC has ordered 12 new episodes of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and three specials, the network said
Friday.
The series will return on Jan. 1, with the new
episodes, focusing on the Boo Boo clan going on a family road trip. Honey Boo Boo's season finale, which
featured the commitment ceremony of Mama June and Sugar Bear, hit a series high
3.2 million viewers on Sept. 11.
"The world continues to be fascinated by the Boo Boo gang
and their crazy hijinks," said Howard Lee, executive VP of
production and development for TLC. "As Alana gets older, the dynamic between
her parents and sisters is changing. Viewers can look forward to seeing a
different side of the family as they embark on this exciting new chapter of
their lives."
Here Comes Honey Boo
Boo is produced by Authentic Entertainment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.