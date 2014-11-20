TLC Orders ‘Love, Lust or Run’ With Stacy London

TLC has ordered a new unscripted series, Love, Lust or Run, starring former What Not to Wear star Stacy London.

Produced by True Entertainment, the new series will feature London performing make-unders on women with outrageous fashion sense. The 12-episode season will premiere Jan. 23.

London served as co-host of TLC’s fashion-advice show What Not to Wear for 10 seasons. The series ended in 2013.

“I am so thrilled to have Stacy back on TLC!” said Nancy Daniels, general manager, TLC. “She has an amazing ability to connect with fashion challenged women and help them find their own sense of style. With this new show, we definitely put Stacy's skills to the test.”