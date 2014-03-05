TLC Orders Leah Remini Reality Series

TLC has ordered an untitled reality series starring actress Leah Remini and her family, the network announced Wednesday.

Production on the first of 12 half-hour episodes begins March 5.

"Leah is a no-nonsense, hard-working, relatable mom, wife, daughter, and sister. Her sharp humor and unfiltered family are a perfect match for the network," TLC general manager Nancy Daniels said. "This series continues our focus on creating compelling series about remarkable families, using heart and humor to anchor it to the TLC brand."

The series will focus on the former King of Queens star, her husband, and her 9-year-old daughter all living together in Los Angeles along with their extended family and staff. It will be produced by Gurney Productions, and is scheduled to premiere this summer.

The series order is the first at TLC since parent company Discovery Communications announced last week a major reorganization, with Daniels now reporting to group president Marjorie Kaplan. She had previously reported to group president Eileen O'Neill.