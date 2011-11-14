TLC Orders Irish Dancing Series

TLC has ordered eight episodes of new series Irish Dancing Tweens (working title)

about the world of competitive Irish dance.

The series will follow several dance schools with each

episode focusing on a few specific dancers from rehearsal to stage and their

competitive mothers. Irish Dancing Tweens

will premiere on the network in summer 2012.

TLC has also acquired the rights to the Irish dancing documentary

Jig.

"TLC is excited to share this subculture of dance with our

audience," said Amy Winter, TLC general manager. "Irish Jig Dancing is a global

phenomenon and the series will reveal the world behind the sport in a

compelling combination of heart and competition."