TLC Orders First Late-Night Talk Show

Count TLC among those getting into the increasingly crowded late-night talk show game.

The Discovery-owned net has ordered six episodes of the half-hour format All About Sex, that will feature four women who will take on the latest headlines, break down the “behind closed doors” conversations about sex and love, and connect with women via social media to answer questions and dispel misconceptions.

All About Sex will see a panel consisting of comedian Margaret Cho; New York Times best-seller and frequent Chelsea Lately guest Heather McDonald; former The Talk cohost Marissa Jeret Winokur; and relationship expert Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry.

All About Sex will air Saturdays at 11 p.m. beginning Jan. 10. The show will follow docuseries Sex Sent Me to the ER.

All About Sex is produced by Relativity Television and Ellen Rakieten Entertainment for TLC.