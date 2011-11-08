TLC Orders Drunk Driving Reality Series
TLC has ordered 12 episodes of new reality series D.U.I., which looks at the consequences
of driving under the influence.
The first six episodes will premiere beginning Thursday,
Dec. 1 at 9 p.m., with the rest airing in 2012.
Episodes, shot in Oklahoma, follow drivers as they are
pulled over by the police to take sobriety tests and through arrest and
sentencing.
D.U.I. is produced
for TLC by Mike Mathis Productions, Inc.
