TLC Orders Drunk Driving Reality Series

TLC has ordered 12 episodes of new reality series D.U.I., which looks at the consequences

of driving under the influence.

The first six episodes will premiere beginning Thursday,

Dec. 1 at 9 p.m., with the rest airing in 2012.

Episodes, shot in Oklahoma, follow drivers as they are

pulled over by the police to take sobriety tests and through arrest and

sentencing.

D.U.I. is produced

for TLC by Mike Mathis Productions, Inc.