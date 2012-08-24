TLC Orders ‘Cheer Perfection' to Series
TLC has begun production on new series Cheer Perfection about the world of competitive All-Star
Cheerleading, the network announced Friday.
Cheer Perfection
first aired as a special on July 11, and was watched by 1.1 million total
viewers. TLC has ordered eight one-hour episodes, set to premiere in December.
The series is produced by Authentic Entertainment (Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo), and follows champion
coach Alisha Dunlap and the young cheerleaders and their mother at her Arkansas
gym.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.