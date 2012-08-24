TLC Orders ‘Cheer Perfection' to Series

TLC has begun production on new series Cheer Perfection about the world of competitive All-Star

Cheerleading, the network announced Friday.

Cheer Perfection

first aired as a special on July 11, and was watched by 1.1 million total

viewers. TLC has ordered eight one-hour episodes, set to premiere in December.

The series is produced by Authentic Entertainment (Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo), and follows champion

coach Alisha Dunlap and the young cheerleaders and their mother at her Arkansas

gym.