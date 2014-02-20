TLC Orders Another 'Breaking Amish' Spinoff

TLC has ordered yet another spinoff from Breaking Amish.

The new spin-off series, Return to Amish follows original Breaking Amish cast members Abe, Rebecca, Sabrina, Jeremiah, and Kate as they continue to acclimate to their new lives while still applying some Amish traditions to holidays and major life events.

The network has ordered six hour-long episodes, slated to premiere in June 2014.

Last year, TLC ordered a previous spinoff, Breaking Amish: Brave New World, which followed them as they traveled south to Sarasota, Fla.

Breaking Amish premiered in 2012 and was TLC’s highest-rated freshmen series.