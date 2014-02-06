TLC Orders 35 More Episodes Of 'Sex Sent Me To The ER'

TLC said four episodes of new series Sex Sent Me To The ER proved a big enough hit—averaging 1.92 million viewers—that it has ordered 35 more episodes, to begin airing in the second quarter.

The network is casting couples to share their stories about a sexual mishap leading to a hospital visit. TLC said the series has been the top premiere among ad-support cable networks on Saturday nights in the key female demographic categories of ages 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34.

Sex Sent Me To The ER premiered on TLC as a four-part series on Dec. 28 and is currently airing in encores on Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The first episodes featured stories such as a 440-pound virgin who accidentally sent his girlfriend headfirst through a wall during his first time and a woman who went to the ER after experiencing a two-hour orgasm that wouldn’t stop. Clips from the first four episodes can be found at here. The series is produced by GRB Entertainment for TLC.

