TLC Names Sarlin Senior VP of Marketing

Jennifer Sarlin has been named senior VP of marketing at TLC, overseeing “creative brand strategy and overall marketing," according to the network. She’ll be based in the company’s Silver Spring, Md. office and will report to Nancy Daniels, TLC executive VP and general manager.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Jennifer back to the network,” said Daniels. “She loves TLC as much as I do, and having her creativity and expertise at the helm of our already great marketing team is incredibly exciting.”

TLC is part of Discovery Communications.

Sarlin has over 20 years in the television industry. In 2007, she launched the agency Benzo Creative, where she is creative director and owner. She has worked on brands such as Bravo, Oxygen, Discovery and Animal Planet.