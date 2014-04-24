TLC Names New Production, Development VPs

TLC announced the hiring of new VPs in its West Coast production and development department Thursday.

Jack Tarantino has been appointed VP, production, West Coast. He had previously served as VP of original programming at Style Network. Prior stints include serving as a producer on Bravo’s the Real Housewives of Orange County and VH1’s Mob Wives.

Elvia Van Es Oliva has been named VP, development, West Coast. She most recently was senior VP of development for Fly On The Wall Entertainment. She has served as a showrunner, writer, director and producer for projects at CBS, ABC, NBC, MTV and Animal Planet.

Tarantino and Van Es Oliva will report to TLC Sandy Varo Jarrell, senior VP, production and development, West Coast.

“Jack and Elvia each bring an incredible amount of industry experience and storytelling success that is a perfect complement to TLC and our slate of programming,” said TLC General Manager Nancy Daniels.