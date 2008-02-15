TLC Learns The Secret Life of a Soccer Mom

TLC picked up The Secret Life of a Soccer Mom, a one-hour reality show that takes ordinary stay-at-home mothers and shows them what their lives could have been like had they pursued their careers instead of taking care of the family.

Moms who have always wanted to be chefs, police officers, fashion designers and others will be able to pursue those goals for one week. At the end of the week, the mom can either choose to live the dual life of raising a family and having a career or go back to being a stay-at-home parent.

"Almost every woman experiences the pull between becoming a full-time mom or juggling both family and work. This show will give us the chance to learn what sacrifices and rewards there are in making this challenging and unique decision," TLC senior vice president of programming Brant Pinvidic said in a statement. "Each episode ends up being a remarkable voyage as we see them accomplish goals they never thought possible and then make the decision about which path they should pursue."

Soccer Mom will debut on TLC and TLC HD March 3 at 10 p.m., joining the network’s Monday-night programming lineup, which already includes Little People, Big World and Jon & Kate Plus 8.