TLC Launches 'Dragnificent' April 19

TLC's new series Dragnificent follows four drag queens as they transform those that need help. It premieres Sunday, April 19 at 11 p.m. before moving to Monday's on April 20 at 10 p.m.

RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor star in the series.

TLCGO streaming app will launch Dragnificent: Behind the Queens the same day following the episode.

Viewers can also watch for a chance to win $1,000 cash and a chance to be "Queen for a Day" by going online and answering a trivia question after the show.