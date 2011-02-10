TLC International to Add Six New Shows

Discovery Networks International announced that it had gone into production on six new series for its TLC International channels. The new original series cover an array of genre, including the channels first game show and shows on weddings and parenting.

Separately the programmer also reported that the female-targeted TLC has posted solid ratings in key European and Asian markets since its first international launches in March of 2010.

After only four months on air, TLC in Poland is now the number one female channel among women 25-49, beating such local competition as TVN Style and Polsat Café, the company reported.

TLC, which launched across Asia-Pacific in September 2010, now ranks as the number one international travel and lifestyle network for persons 25-54, with primetime viewing increasing by 52% in India, 26% in Malaysia and 12% in Taiwan up 12%. In Australia, the audience has doubled since January of 2010.

Meanwhile, the channel reported a five-fold jump in ratings and is now a top 10 network for women 25-49 in Norway.

"TLC's early ratings success proves there is a healthy appetite for lifestyle and entertainment programming around the world which our new channel is delivering to international audiences each day," said Luis Silberwasser, executive vice president and chief content officer, at Discovery Networks International in a statement. "TLC is on its way to becoming the leading female-targeted channel in our international portfolio and a great complement to the flagship Discovery Channel brand."

The six new original programs include: Don't Tell The Bride, which will premier in Norway in the first quarter of this year; Daughters vs. Mothers, which will have a first quarter premier in Russia; the game show, Money on the Menu, which will hit the air in select markets in the second quarter of 2011; Happily Ever Laughter, also slated for the second quarter in select markets; and two shows for the 3rd quarter, My Secret Body and World's Worst Mom.