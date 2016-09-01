TLC Greenlights Tyler Perry Series for Second Season

Coming off a strong series debut, TLC has renewed its first scripted series, Too Close to Home, for a second season, the network said Thursday.

The Tyler Perry-produced series premiered on TLC and OWN network Aug. 22 and averaged more than 2 million viewers cumulatively across both networks in Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings.

Across multiple airings, the premiere of the series – which follows a young woman who comes face-to-face with her checkered past after an alleged affair with the president – drew some 4.2 million viewers in its premiere airings, said TLC.

“Our audience was ready for a move into the scripted space, and Too Close To Home has whet their appetite to see more,” said Nancy Daniels, president and general manager, TLC. “More twists, more heartbreak and certainly more of Tyler Perry’s notoriously dramatic writing.”

