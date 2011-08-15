TLC Cancels ‘Kate Plus 8'

TLC has canceled reality series Kate Plus 8, the network confirmed Monday, though it did leave the door open for possible future special with the Gosselin clan.

"TLC has decided not to renew another season of Kate +8," the network said in a statement. "By the end of this season Kate + 8 will have hit the 150 episode mark (including Jon &Kate + 8); an exceptional milestone. TLC hopes to check in with Kate and the family periodically with specials in the future."

The series, which was originally titled Jon & Kate Plus 8 and renamed after the couple's very public divorce, premiered its new season of episodes on Aug. 8.

The news was first reported by People.