TLCCancels 'All-American Muslim'

TLC

has opted not to pick up a second season of docuseries All-American Muslim, a

network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The

series about five Muslim families living in Michigan premiered well lastNovember to 1.7 million viewers,

but drew protests for its portrayal of the Muslim community from the Florida

Family Association, who encouraged advertisers to boycott the show.

Hardware

retailer Lowe's obliged and the ensuing controversy didn't help the series' ratings,

which sunk to 617,000 viewers for its finale on Dec. 18.

The

Detroit Free Press first reported the news.