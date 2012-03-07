TLCCancels 'All-American Muslim'
TLC
has opted not to pick up a second season of docuseries All-American Muslim, a
network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
The
series about five Muslim families living in Michigan premiered well lastNovember to 1.7 million viewers,
but drew protests for its portrayal of the Muslim community from the Florida
Family Association, who encouraged advertisers to boycott the show.
Hardware
retailer Lowe's obliged and the ensuing controversy didn't help the series' ratings,
which sunk to 617,000 viewers for its finale on Dec. 18.
The
Detroit Free Press first reported the news.
