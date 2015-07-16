TLC Cancels ‘19 Kids and Counting’

TLC has pulled the plug on reality series 19 Kids and Counting, two months after pulling it off the air over controversy surrounding child molestation allegations for one of the series' stars.

The network Thursday released a statement saying that after thoughtful consideration, “TLC and the Duggar family have decided to not move forward with 19 Kids and Counting. The show will no longer appear on the air.”

The network pulled episodes of the popular the show off the air in May after it was revealed that series star Josh Duggar had molested several girls as a teen, including several of his sisters. A number of advertisers including Wal-Mart and CVS Pharmacy had also pulled their ads from the series.

