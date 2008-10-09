TLC Attending Wedding Of World's Heaviest Man

TLC has commissioned a one hour special on the wedding of one of the world's heaviest people, Manuel Uribe of Mexico, according to DCD Media-owned September Films, which is producing the show.

September says it has gotten exclusive access to the wedding. News of Uribe's engagement spread across the internet and news wires last week.

My Big Fat Mexican Wedding will follow Uribe, who reportedly tipped the scales at over 1,200 pounds before beginning a diet, as he and girlfriend Claudia Solis prepare for their wedding. Uribe is still bedridden, but has lost almost 400 pounds, according to September Films.

Also slated for the U.S. cable market from September is another hour documentary, this one for Discovery Health Network, about a couple trying to raise triplets who are both deaf and blind.