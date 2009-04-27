TLC Announces Summer Programming Schedule

TLC's smash series Jon & Kate Plus 8 will return Memorial Day weekend as part of the channel's all-new summer schedule. The show's fifth season premieres May 25 at 9 p.m.

Following the return of Jon & Kate at 10 will be the series premiere of Cake Boss, featuring baker Buddy Valastro as he works to fulfill his father's dream of establishing a well-known bakery in Hoboken, N.J. The show also explores Valastro's relationships with his large Italian family.

Tuesday May 26 features The Little Couple, in which newlyweds Bill Klein and Jen Arnold-both under four feet tall-share the trials and tribulations of love and marriage. Another new high-end wedding series, Wedded To Perfection, is also upcoming.

The week of new programming concludes May 29 at 9 p.m. with the beginning of a seventh season of makeover and style show What Not To Wear. ‘90s celebrity Mayim Bialik (Blossom) will appear in the opening episode.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 is produced by Figure 8 Films. Cake Boss is produced by High Noon Entertainment. The Little Couple is produced by LMNO Productions. What Not To Wear is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions. Wedded To Perfection is produced by NBC's Peacock Productions.