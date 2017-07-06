TLC to Air ‘Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?’ July 31

TLC explores Princess Diana’s life in a three-hour special called Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? that premieres July 31. The special features “exclusive footage, excerpts from Princess Diana’s interviews from Andrew Morton’s ground-breaking biography and new insight into the conspiracy theories surrounding her untimely death.”

TLC will offer the first hour on the TLC Go mobile platform starting July 24.

According to TLC, the world got to know Diana “as a young, shy girl and watched her evolve into a fiercely independent woman beloved for bucking the norm and creating her own royal path.”

Diana Spencer was married to Prince Charles in 1981 and was mother to William and Harry. She and Charles divorced in 1996. She was killed in a car accident in a Paris tunnel in 1997.

Tragedy or Treason? features interviews with Morton, Diana’s friends Mary Robertson and James Colthurst, her bodyguard Ken Wharfe, royal biographer Ingrid Seward, royal historian Kate Williams and reporters Tamron Hall and Deborah Norville.

Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and American Media for TLC.

TLC is part of Discovery Communications.

