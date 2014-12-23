T.J. Holmes to Coanchor ‘World News Now,’ ‘America This Morning’

T.J. Holmes has joined ABC News and will co-anchor the overnight news program World News Now and the early-morning America This Morning.

In addition, Holmes will report across ABC News’ broadcast and digital platforms.

“T.J. has impressed us all for the past few months with his vibrant storytelling, engaging style, and quick wit,” said ABC News president James Goldston in a memo. “An award-winning journalist, he has reported from around the world on some of the most important stories of our day.”

Holmes previously anchored at CNN’s Saturday & Sunday morning and BET’s Don’t Sleep. He also did fill-in work with MSNBC and ABC.