TiVo Taps Ted Malone to Lead Consumer Business

TiVo confirmed that Ira Bahr, its former chief marketing officer, left the company recently, and that Ted Malone has joined TiVo to head up its consumer business.



Per his LinkedIn profile, Malone joined TiVo last month after heading Ericsson’s IPTV portfolio (Mediaroom and cloud TV). Malone is also late of Microsoft, where he was the principal product planning lead for IPTV platforms, and also headed up TV products for the Xbox platform. Microsoftsold its Mediaroom unit to Ericssonin the fall of 2013.



Bahrjoined TiVo in 2014as chief marketing officer and GM of retail products. Bahr is also late of Dish Network, where he oversaw the product planning and marketing for products such as the “Hopper” whole-home DVR.



For more, go to multichannel.com.