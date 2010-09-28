TiVo, Roku Announce Hulu Plus Partnership

DVR service TiVo and streaming player Roku have both announced content partnerships with Hulu Plus, the new subscription model online TV service.

Both TiVo Premiere and Roku will make a Hulu Plus channel available to subscribers in the coming months for a $9.99 subscription fee.

Hulu Plus offers every episode of more than 45 current TV shows including Modern Family and Glee and back seasons of classic shows like The X-Files.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide Hulu Plus subscribers with the most inexpensive device to stream Hulu content to their TVs," said Anthony Wood, founder and CEO of Roku, Inc. "Hulu continues to be an amazing innovator in online entertainment, and Roku is an ideal platform to bring their content back to the living room and high definition televisions where it is best viewed."

"Adding Hulu Plus to TiVo's content offering was really the key missing piece to the programming portfolio that TiVo needed in order to deliver a truly comprehensive advanced television offering on the market today - bar none," said Tara Maitra, VP and general manager, content services and ad sales at TiVo Inc.

This is the latest effort from TiVo to lure customers away from leasing DVRs from pay TV providers. TiVo announced last week that it would make Internet music service Pandora available to Premiere DVR users.