TiVo to Provide TV Services for Buckeye

TiVo said it will become the primary provider of the software, user-experience and cloud services for Buckeye CableSystem.

Buckeye, which operates in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, will market and deploy TiVo’s multi-screen offering, including TiVo-powered DVRs and TiVo web, mobile and tablet applications starting in June.

Afterwards, it will roll out TiVo’s new non-DVR Hybrid set-top box.

“We are excited about our new partnership with TiVo,” said Jeff Abbas, president and general manager of Buckeye. “Deploying TiVo gives our customers access to both traditional and streaming content and the most advanced whole-home, multiscreen TV solution in the industry. TiVo allows Buckeye to rapidly deliver new technologies and immediately satisfy our subscribers’ increasing demand for broadband video.”

Buckeye’s customers will be able to enjoy a consistent TV experience combining TiVo’s feature-rich user interface with the best of traditional cable content. They’ll also get broadband-delivered OTT content, such as Hulu, YouTube and HBOGo. The device supports TiVo’s market leading whole-home capabilities, including recorded content to client STB, web, mobile and tablet applications.

“We are proud to partner with Buckeye to provide next generation video to customers in Ohio and Michigan,” added Thomas Elam, VP and GM of TiVo's North American operator business. “This brings Buckeye subscribers a wealth of content – both traditional cable and broadband streaming – in one, unified system. Buckeye viewers will have access to more content, and a better experience, than ever before.”