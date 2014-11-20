TiVo Primes Its Video Pump

TiVo has followed through with the launch of a new Amazon Instant app for TiVo Roamio and TiVo Mini devices that also extends access to the massive Amazon Prime Instant Video library.

So, in addition to the Amazon Instant fare, TiVo adds streaming access to originals such as Alpha House and Transparent, select original series from HBO and other titles that are part of the $99-per-year Prime subscription service. Titles will stream up to 1080p resolution, TiVo said.

In October, TiVo started to offer access to the Walmart-owned VUDU streaming service as part of rolling update that also was to include the new version of the Amazon instant Video app. TiVo noted at the time that apps for Vudu and the Amazon Prime enhancements would also become available to earlier-generation Premiere boxes sometime in 2015.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.