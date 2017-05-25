TiVo President and CEO Thomas Carson to Retire

TiVo announced Wednesday that president and CEO Thomas Carson has informed the company’s board that he intends to retire from his current position. A search for Carson’s successor is underway.

Carson, who led Rovi through its merger with TiVo last fall and the ultimate adoption of the TiVo name, has been with Rovi/TiVo for more than 11 years and has been president and CEO and a member of the Rovi (now TiVo) board since December 2011.

Carson plans to remain in his current role until a successor is appointed and will then serve as an advisor to the board and the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition, TiVo said.

TiVo said it has retained Spencer Stuart to help with the search for a CEO, noting that the board is considering both internal and external candidates.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.