TiVo, PBS Distribution Join DEG

DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group, Hollywood’s home entertainment trade association, has added seven new members to its ranks, including TiVo and PBS Distribution, the group announced April 25.

“The DEG welcomes its seven new member companies, all of whom represent the evolving nature of the home entertainment industry,” said Amy Jo Smith, president of DEG, in a statement. “We look forward to incorporating their unique perspectives to grow our business and reach our mutual goals.”

Digital services company Giant Interactive, client-side network tech organization Giraffic, marketing agency Midnight Oil, consumer research and analyst firm MusicWatch, and quality control and testing company My Eye Media also joined DEG.

DEG’s ranks now number approximately 80 companies, including every major studio.