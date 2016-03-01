TiVo Adds 318K MSO Subs, 19K Retail Subs in Q4

TiVo’s decision to reorganize and push ahead on plan to direct more resources on MSO growth and international expansion, and less so on retail, continues to be justified by its financial results.

TiVo said it added 318,000 subs through MVPD partnerships, a small decline from 324,000 adds in the category in the year-ago quarter. The company also added 19,000 TiVo-owned subs, in its fiscal Q4.

TiVo ended the period with 6.80 million cumulative subs, comprised of 5.47 million via MSO partnerships and 971,000 TiVo-owned customers.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.