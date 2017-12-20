TiVo Locks in New Deal With Altice USA

TiVo said it has inked an expanded six-year agreement with Altice USA that includes a broader license to TiVo’s patents toward the development of customizable next-gen services.



Tied to the deal, Altice USA has deployed TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform to power recommendation and conversational voice features for the operator’s recently launched Altice One platform, which supports access to traditional pay TV and OTT-delivered video and serves as a conduit to the MSO's other services.



TiVos said Altice USA will also continue to use i-Guide and TiVo’s Gateway DVR solution, used for personalized recommendations and deep integration with over-the-top content.



Altice USA originated from Altice’s acquisitions of Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink Communications. Suddenlink has been using a TiVo-based video service via a deal that was announced in 2010, more than five years before Suddenlink was acquired by Altice.



The expanded deal with Altice USA solidifies TiVo’s position with another major MVPD.



TiVo recently came out on top in its fight with Comcast at the ITC, which handed down a final ruling finding that Comcast had violated two TiVo patents. Comcast intends to appeal, but, as a result of the ITC ruling, the operator has disabled the remote DVR scheduling feature for its Stream app.



