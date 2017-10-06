TiVo COO Pete Thompson Resigns

TiVo said executive VP and COO Pete Thompson has resigned, effective Oct. 6, to pursue an opportunity with a “larger company,” TiVo disclosed in an 8-K filing.

Thompsonjoined Rovi in August 2016, replacing John Burke, and tasked with overseeing the product integration activities after Rovi and TiVo wrapped up their merger in September 2016.



Prior to joining Rovi/TiVo, Thompson was VP of strategic partnerships at Sonos, and, prior to that, was senior VP of the Mediaroom Business Group at Ericsson. Ericssonacquired Microsoft’s Mediaroom business in 2013.



