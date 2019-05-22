TiVo Adds Drawbridge, Kantar Data to Viewership Product

TiVo said it has expanded its TV Viewership Data product with data on ad occurrences from Kantar and Drawbridge’s identity graph and demo attributes.

The added information about viewer behavior and consumer preferences will help better connect advertisers with relevant target audiences, TiVo said.

“Household-level TV data is becoming more attractive as the advertising and media industries look to connect consumer touchpoints across screens, platforms, and campaigns across the TV ecosystem,” said Ben Maughan, VP business development and data product management at TiVo. “TiVo’s unique TV Viewership Data has been a leading innovator in the space and is constantly evolving into a more robust offering.”

The Kantar ad data enables clients to know both the programming viewership as well as the advertising viewership across millions of US households.

“Marketers rely on Kantar’s industry-leading ad intelligence data to track competitive activity in their sector. By connecting with TiVo TV Viewership Data, we can give our customers a holistic view of what messages consumers are receiving,” says Vik Sharma, senior VP for media and tech at Kantar. “We’re excited to continue providing clients with ad exposure data on a set-top-box level through our arrangement with TiVo.”

The Drawbridge identity graph enables customers to link viewership data with associated mobile ad identifiers, extending the reach and measurement of advertisements and marketing across pay-TV, OTT, and digital platforms, the companies said.

"TV’s power as an awareness channel is clear, but it’s long been missing the component of identity,” said Jon DeGennaro, VP of enterprise partnerships at Drawbridge. “There’s no reason why TV can’t be as targetable and measurable as other platforms and give marketers the ability to reach and report on viewership, engagement, and conversion across the entire cross-channel consumer journey. Bringing identity to TV does just that. We’re excited to be partnering with TiVo to enable these crucial tools."