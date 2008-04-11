TitanTV Taps Glamour Scribe Jake

Web-programming outfit TitanTV Media is set to announce a pair of new programs hosted by comedian/Glamour columnist Michael Somerville.

Somerville -- perhaps better known as Glamour’s relationship columnist, “Jake” -- will star in Lunch Break with Somerville, which will focus on pop culture and current events, and Love, Somerville, which will see the host dispense humorous advice. (Michael Somerville is not to be confused with Mike Cherico, who wrote an online dating column for Glamour prior to his dismissal last month.)

“Michael brings a fresh comedic approach to TitanTV and to the Web sites of our syndication partners nationwide,” TitanTV president and chief operating officer Mark Effron said. “These new series will get his brand of humor to an online audience who has a voracious appetite for video and wants their information and entertainment delivered in a nontraditional way.”

TitanTV is branching out from its online-programming guide past to offer an array of programming across three Web channels: Titan Greens, Titan Showbiz and Titan Laughs. The company was created by broadcast-technology heavyweight Jack Perry.

TitanTV is also unveiling a political satire block called “Young Politicals.”