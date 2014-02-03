Tinopolis Acquires 'Top Chef' Producer Magical Elves

U.K.-based production house Tinopolis has acquired Top Chef producer Magical Elves.

Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz will continue to lead Magical Elves and will become shareholders in The Tinopolis Group.

Formed in 2001, Magical Elves is most known for producing Bravo's Top Chef franchise; the unscripted production company also counts Cold Justice, Time of Death, Braxton Family Values, Tamar & Vince, and The Real L Word. Magical Elves also developed and produced the first couple of seasons of Project Runway for Bravo (now shown on Lifetime).

This transaction follows on from Tinopolis' acquisition of A. Smith & Co and Base Productions in 2011.

"Tinopolis has a clear strategy to continue building an international media business with a strong and diversified revenue base, producing quality programmes in its home territories for the world-wide market," said Ron Jones, chairman of the Tinopolis Group. "This is another important acquisition for us, strengthening our commitment to US-based production. Magical Elves is a great company with exceptional creative leaders. We look forward to welcoming Dan and Jane to our team."