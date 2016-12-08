Tina Fey’s ‘Great News’ Debuts on NBC March 7

Rookie shows Trial & Error, a fish out of water legal comedy with John Lithgow, and Great News, a TV newsroom workplace comedy from Tina Fey, make their debut on NBC March 7. Both lead out of The Voice, which makes its spring cycle debut Feb. 27.

Powerless, based on DC Comics characters, makes its series debut Feb. 2, following Superstore.

NBC is building a Sunday block that features Little Big Shots, Dick Wolf’s Chicago Justice, and Shades of Blue. It debuts March 5.

NBC will debut Blacklist spinoff The Blacklist: Redemption Feb 23. It will air in Blacklist’s established 10 p.m. spot for eight weeks, with the original series, starring James Spader, starting up April 20.

Trial & Error comes from Barge Productions and Good Session Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Great News, centered on fictitious cable news show The Breakdown, comes from Fey, Tracey Wigfield and Robert Carlock. Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, Big Wig Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television produce.

Powerless comes from Warner Bros. Television.

Chicago Justice is produced by Wolf Films in association with Universal Television.

The Blacklist: Redemption is produced by John Eisendrath Productions, Flatwater Scribe and Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

Rookie hit This Is Us comes back Jan. 10.