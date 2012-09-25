Tina Fey Inks Four-Year Deal With Universal TV

Tina Fey has signed a four-year overall deal with Universal

Television, keeping her at the studio that produces her NBC comedy 30 Rock.

The contract will have her develop new projects for

Universal TV with the potential to star in them as well. Fey has been at NBC

since she joined Saturday Night Live

as a writer in 1997.

30 Rock premieres

its seventh and final season on Oct. 4. The show, based loosely on Fey's time

as head writer of SNL, has never been

a major ratings draw but won the Emmy for best comedy series from 2007-09.