Tina Fey Inks Four-Year Deal With Universal TV
Tina Fey has signed a four-year overall deal with Universal
Television, keeping her at the studio that produces her NBC comedy 30 Rock.
The contract will have her develop new projects for
Universal TV with the potential to star in them as well. Fey has been at NBC
since she joined Saturday Night Live
as a writer in 1997.
30 Rock premieres
its seventh and final season on Oct. 4. The show, based loosely on Fey's time
as head writer of SNL, has never been
a major ratings draw but won the Emmy for best comedy series from 2007-09.
