Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to Return as Golden Globes Hosts

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globe Awards for the next two years, it was announced Tuesday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Sunday, January 12, 2014 and aired by NBC.

"Tina and Amy are two of the most talented comedic writer/performers in our business and they were a major reason the Golden Globes was the most entertaining awards show of last season," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "We're elated they wanted to host together again and that they committed for the next two years."

The duo's first stint as Globes hosts helped drive the awards to a

six-year high with both total viewers (19.7 million) and adults 18-49

(6.4 rating).

"We are thrilled Amy and Tina have decided to return as hosts of the Golden Globe Awards for the next two years," said HFPA president Theo Kingma. "Their return ensures that the Golden Globes will once again be the biggest, best and most entertaining awards celebration of the year."

The awards will be produced by Dick Clark Productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.