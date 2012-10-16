Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to Host 70th Annual Golden Globes

NBC stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 70th

Annual Golden Globes Awards, it was announced Monday.

The actresses, who star on and executive produce the network's 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation, respectively, will host the annual fete live

on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 5-8 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

"Having both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on board to host this

year's festivities is a major coup," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative

and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "Tina and Amy have a proven

chemistry and comedic timing from their many years together on SNL to their successful co-starring roles

in Baby Mama."

The show's executive producers Allen Shapiro, Orly Adelson

and Barry Adelman of dick clark productions said in a joint statement, "It's exciting

to have two of the most respected names in comedy. Amy and Tina's well known

chemistry along with their spontaneity and glamour makes them a perfect fit for

the Golden Globes."