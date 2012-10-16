Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to Host 70th Annual Golden Globes
NBC stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 70th
Annual Golden Globes Awards, it was announced Monday.
The actresses, who star on and executive produce the network's 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation, respectively, will host the annual fete live
on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 5-8 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
"Having both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on board to host this
year's festivities is a major coup," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative
and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "Tina and Amy have a proven
chemistry and comedic timing from their many years together on SNL to their successful co-starring roles
in Baby Mama."
The show's executive producers Allen Shapiro, Orly Adelson
and Barry Adelman of dick clark productions said in a joint statement, "It's exciting
to have two of the most respected names in comedy. Amy and Tina's well known
chemistry along with their spontaneity and glamour makes them a perfect fit for
the Golden Globes."
