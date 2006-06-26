Tina Elmo Gets VP Role at Scout

Scout Productions, the company behind Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and ABC’s How To Get the Guy, has promoted Tina Elmo to VP of branded entertainment.

Formerly director of product integration, Elmo will now oversee branded-entertainment relationships for all Scout projects. She will report to Scout COO Eric Korsh.

Most recently, Elmo was involved in brokering deals to put Travelocity, World Market Center and Caesars Forum Shop into a series of Queer Eye episodes shot in Las Vegas for this summer's fourth season of the show.