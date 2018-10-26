‘Timeless’ to Wrap With Two-Hour December Finale on NBC

NBC drama Timeless will wrap with a two-part series finale Thursday, Dec. 20. NBC promises “an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit.”

The second season premiere of the time-travel show started March 11. NBC had cancelled Timeless in May 2017, but a strong reaction from fans of the show compelled the network to opt for a season two days later.

Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan and Arika Lisanne Mittman are the executive producers, with Kripke and Ryan creating the show and Mittman running it. The cast includes Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit.

“Spread across three centuries and two continents, the finale will test Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they try to #SaveRufus, preserve history and put a stop to Rittenhouse once and for all,” said NBC.

Timeless is a production of Sony Pictures Television, Davis Entertainment, MiddKid Productions and Kripke Enterprises.

John Showalter, John Davis, John Fox and Marney Hochman are also exec producers.