Time Warner's Bewkes Pay Slipped to $31.5M in 2015

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes' total compensation slipped slightly to $31.5 million in 2015 from $32.9 million the prior year.

Bewkes’ salary was unchanged at $2 million. His stock awards fell a bit to $7.9 million while his option awards rose to $8 million. He also earned $13.4 million from Time Warner’s non-equity incentive plan.

CFO Howard Averill earned $10.8 million and head of marketing and communications Gary Ginsberg received $5.2 million.