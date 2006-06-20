Time Warner VOD Adds WVVH

Just in time for the summer beach season, Long Island, N.Y.-based station WVVH is making its local programs available on Time Warner Cable's video-on-demand system.



The offering, dubbed Hamptons TV (named for WVVH's location in the tony Hamptons beach community of eastern Long Island), will allow users to watch the station's shows throughout the day. WVVH is the official TV station for the Hampton Classic Horse Show and the Hamptons International Film The service will be available to Time Warner subscribers throughout the New York market.



“With Time Warner Cable’s VOD you decide what you want to see when you want to see it," Ernie Schimizzi, President and co-founder of WVVH-TV said in a statement. "This is a big step for us as we expand WVVH-TV throughout the New York market by offering our channel and its award winning programming to a wider audience.”



Along with Time Warner, WVVH is also carried on Cablevision and, last month, inked a carriage deal with Verizon's FioOS video service for New York, New Jersey and web streaming.